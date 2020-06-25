Northfield-based sock-maker Darn Tough Vermont is eliminating nearly 50 jobs as it retrenches after a prolonged partial closure this year.
The company notified employees of the job cuts in a letter mailed June 19 and told customers in a Facebook post June 22.
“We’re not a public company, we don’t answer to shareholders — we answer to each other. Not sure if one is easier than the other, we just know our way,” the company said in the Facebook post, adding that the company had been hurt by the mandatory coronavirus shutdown.
“Today we had to let go of just under 50 people. A few months ago we couldn’t grow fast enough. There are larger problems in the world, and we get that. It’s always about people, though, and compassion.”
Before the job cuts, Darn Tough employed about 330 people at its headquarters and traditional manufacturing center in Northfield, and at the offices and manufacturing operation that it opened this spring in Waterbury.
The company stopped nearly all of its manufacturing operations in mid-March as the governor declared a state of emergency and ordered nonessential manufacturers to close. Because Darn Tough makes socks for the military and law enforcement, the company was determined to be essential.
The company sent home its manufacturing workforce with full pay and benefits on March 17 as Gov. Phil Scott ordered the closure of schools and businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. About 80 people were able to work remotely for the company, and 250 manufacturing employees received pay for a month before they were furloughed so they could apply for unemployment insurance. Darn Tough continued health insurance and other benefits for those workers.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Darn Tough Vermont eliminates nearly 50 manufacturing jobs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.