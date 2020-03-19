Darn Tough Vermont, the Northfield-based sock maker that’s expanding to Waterbury, is shutting down its manufacturing operations through March 27 to minimize the risk of COVID-19.
Workers will receive full pay and benefits during that time, said Brooke Kaplan, the company’s director of marketing.
Company officials considered advice from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state government before making the decision. Employees who can work from home will be doing so.
“We are able to keep business open from a remote perspective, but those who are on the production floor are all being asked to stay out of the building,” Kaplan said Tuesday.
