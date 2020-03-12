Dark Star Project, scheduled to play Saturday, March 14, at the Matterhorn in Stowe, has canceled the show.
The Helen Day Art Center has decided to postpone its April 4 gala until late summer or early fall, and is working to secure a new date. The Art Center will contact people individually who have already bought tickets. The delay will have a major financial impact, said Rachel Moore, executive director of the Helen Day, “but we want to do what's right for you, our community.”
A "COVID-19 - Employer Meeting and Response" meeting for local employers will be held Monday, March 16, at 1 p.m., to talk about options surrounding COVID-19. The Stowe Area Association will share details of the meeting for those who cannot attend. Location: Zenbarn, 179 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
The March 14 memorial service for David Stackpole, who was Stowe’s town moderator for 20 years, has been postponed to June 27 at 1 p.m. at Stowe Community Church.
A press conference on Friday for renaming a Stowe Mountain Resort trail in honor of the late Jake Burton Carpenter has been canceled. People will still gather at 12:30 p.m. at Lullaby Lane (at the intersection of Standard and Tyro trails) for a dedication at the top of Lullaby Lane, and then a group ride down the newly named trail, “Jake’s Ride.”
The Friends of the Stowe Free Library is postponing the March 19 talk by Bob Shannon and Peter Shea on their new guide book “Vermont Trout Streams — A Fly Angler’s Guide to the Best.” A new date has not been announced.
Wolcott United Methodist Church has canceled its Maple Sugar-On-Snow Dinner on Saturday, March 14. It may be held later in the year.
The Helen Day Art Center in Stowe will remain open for now, but is being vigilant of safety in the gallery and new developments in the health situation. Check its website, helenday.org, for updates on class cancellations, event cancellations, or gallery and office closure.
The March 12 Bill McKibben talk at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center has been postponed over concerns about the coronavirus. Organizers hope to reschedule the talk.
River Arts in Morrisville has canceled its beer + stand-up comedy event this Friday, March 13, "Brew Haha,” as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
The Mountain Chapel in Stowe is suspending all services.
Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will halt all face-to-face classes on Friday, March 13. The April break has been moved to the week of March 16 to transition to online-only classes, starting March 23. In addition, the colleges have suspended all athletic activities and will close all athletic facilities at least April 6, effective at the end of the day on Friday, March 13.
St. Michael’s College has suspended all home and road sports events until at least April 14.
Sterling College in Craftsbury Common is suspending in-person classes and switching to distance learning. Although there are no suspected cases of the coronavirus at Sterling, the college wants to conform with recommendations from local, state and federal officials. Spring break will begin one week earlier than scheduled, with residence halls closing March 15. Classes will resume remotely March 30.
Gov. Phil Scott has canceled all his public events for the rest of this week.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard is cancelling all remaining U.S. domestic events, and working to return all U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes back to the United States.
The March 25 An Economy of Our Own event and potluck at the Montpelier Kellogg-Hubbard Library is canceled and will be replaced with a webinar.
All remaining events of the 25th Burlington Irish Heritage Festival have been canceled, effective March 12.