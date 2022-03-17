Last week, Lamoille County sheriff Roger Marcoux found himself repaying a favor from three decades ago, donating surplus body armor to help in a conflict far from Vermont’s mountains.

Gov. Phil Scott last week called on Vermont law enforcement agencies and any person with unused body armor to donate it to the Ukrainian war effort.

Marcoux said he is familiar with people needing help protecting themselves from violence, from the receiving end.

When he was working for the federal Drug Enforcement Agency in the 1990s, often undercover, stationed in Haiti with local police surrounded by violent gangs, he reached out to Vermont’s state police force and Sen. Patrick Leahy to help get body armor shipped to the country. Marcoux said Kevlar couldn’t simply be exported during that era, because of the tight rein on the technology.

“It was a big game changer,” he said.

Marcoux said his department last week was able to donate outdated body armor capable of holding ceramic plate inserts. Ceramic is used in armor to break bullets apart, which slows it down, making it less likely to penetrate.

Marcoux said ballistic vests are only suitable for use in American law enforcement agencies for about five years. As technology improves, the vests get lighter, and the heavier ones get retired.

The request for vests is the latest of Scott’s acts of solidarity with Ukraine. Those include canceling any purchase contracts with Russia and removing Russian vodka from liquor stores and bars; severing official relations with Vermont’s sister state in Russia and asking Vermont cities and towns to suspend similar sister city relationships; and asking the Legislature to appropriate $643,077 for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine — one dollar for every Vermonter.

“The bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people is heroic and inspiring. This body armor drive is something we can do to help them protect themselves in their fight for freedom,” Scott said. “I appreciate the Vermont National Guard bringing this opportunity to our attention, and the efforts of the Vermont State Police, local law enforcement agencies and any members of the public who can contribute to this effort.”

Morristown and Stowe police departments do not have any old body armor of the sort being sought. Stowe police chief Donald Hull said the vests being collected to send to Ukraine is a heavier type than his department uses.

“If, in the future, they are looking for other type levels of body armor, we will help out if we can,” Hull said.

In South Burlington, Chief Shawn Burke found six vests that the department was able to donate to the project.

“We are proud to be able to assist the Ukrainian people and are thankful that the Vermont National Guard and Vermont Sate Police brought this opportunity to our attention,” Burke said.

Chittenden County Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin said his team is also checking to see if they have older vests that could be sent to Ukraine; if they have some, they’ll be donating them, he said.

Both Shelburne and Hinesburg have only tier 2 body armor, which is typically only used for small police departments and everything they have is in use, so they have no armor to donate to the Ukranian effort.

Marcoux said he is well-read on World War II and is worried about what he’s seeing in eastern Europe, seeing too many parallels between President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

He said both men started wars because they not gotten over the loss of some of their homelands’ perceived loss of territory — Hitler, as a member of the German army during World War I, saw Germany cede territory as part of the 1918 Treaty of Versailles; and Putin, as a former KGB agent, is said to have never gotten over the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“I hope that, in some small way, this helps out,” he said.