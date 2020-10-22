Vermonters whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 can access more than 100 free classes and training opportunities this fall through the Vermont State Colleges System thanks to a $2.3 million allocation of Coronavirus Relief Funds from the Vermont Legislature.
Funding provides tuition, supplies and support services to Vermonters who have been laid off, furloughed, had hours cut or been employed in an industry that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible Vermonters can enroll in a wide variety of classes and training at the Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. Classes and training are available in high-demand fields such as early childhood education, healthcare, business and manufacturing.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Vermonters to gain new skills and explore new career options during a time of unprecedented challenge and uncertainty,” said Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Sophie Zdatny.
