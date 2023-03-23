A full lineup from Gov. Phil Scott’s administration brought their traveling ARPA Tour to a roomful of state representatives and town administrators from across Lamoille County on Monday to impart a simple message: Come get your money before time runs out.
The federal money fueling a bevy of state programs around housing, broadband, child care and utility infrastructure, along with a smattering of other grant projects, is limited in both amount and accessibility, and the discussion at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park revealed that wealthier, well-staffed towns are already in a better position to take advantage of this money than smaller towns staffed mostly by volunteers.
The money is mostly being channeled through the wide-ranging American Rescue Plan Act, which also injected lightly regulated lump sums directly to Vermont towns’ bank accounts. Though there are other ancillary programs involved as well, it’s the rescue plan act’s money that comes with the strictest deadlines.
All ARPA funds must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, deadlines that may appear far away, but not at the speed at which government programs travel.
Corralled by Lindsay Kurlle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, a stable of secretaries and commissioners expounded upon the variety of programs the state has on offer for towns, businesses and some individuals.
Anson Tebbetts, commissioner of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, extolled the multi-million programs available for farmers and agro-product processors for expansion and other resources. Later, he swung by Joneslan Goat Dairy in Hyde Park, which has benefited from ARPA funds, and Percy Farms in Stowe.
Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, talked up the $230 million being spent on water and wastewater infrastructure, and later visited Rock Art Brewery in Morristown, which received $45,000 to improve its wastewater quality through pretreatment and capacity management. She also advertised a program that homeowners could take advantage of to help them replace failing wells or septic systems, and which helped manufactured home communities with water concerns, noting that several such communities in Lamoille County had already benefited from the program.
Department of Libraries commissioner Catherine Delneo was also on hand to talk about a pending proposal to take a $16 million slice of rescue act money for capital improvements to the state’s libraries, and Jen Fitch, commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services, urged towns to take advantage of a $45 million, multi-part program that could help them become more energy efficient and climate resilient. Fitch even has her own team of contractors on retainer to do the work.
A county transformation?
Towering above them all, both literally and figuratively, was Doug Farnham, deputy secretary at the Agency of Administration. A veteran who came to the agency from his previous role as the state’s head “tax nerd,” Farnham helped oversee the expedient disbursement of Coronavirus Relief Fund cash in the first year of the pandemic and continues to assist in the allocation of the federal aid that has followed.
Tucked away in the budget readjustment — recently passed without the governor’s signature — was $3 million to provide technical assistance to small Vermont towns in making the most of the federal funds on offer. An index established by the agency has some very small towns, like Waterville and Belvidere, prequalified for this assistance, but other towns like Wolcott and Eden are high on the list as well.
The agency would work with the Lamoille County Planning Commission to help towns align their priorities and assist in grant applications to access some of the programs and funding.
“I think one of the hardest things is sometimes the effort looks so monumental from the outset that we don’t start, and part of the idea here is to get people started to move the ball forward, and get people through those project phases,” Farnham said.
While Scott’s delegation was eager to enumerate the many ways in which federal funding was transforming or could transform Lamoille County, they also acknowledged that a dearth of available labor and ongoing supply availability issues will continue to constrict, waylay and delay many projects.
When it comes to the tranche of rescue act funds the towns have already received, Farnham urged them to plow the money into regular operating budgets, which is among the legally allowed uses for the money, and swap it out with no-strings-attached tax revenue for greater spending flexibility.
“My recommendation in general is, to say this nicely. End the relationship with (the U.S. Department of the Treasury) as soon as you can,” Farnham said.
Stowe essentially followed this maxim when it opted to use $1.3 million in rescue plan money to cover payroll for the Stowe Police Department instead of allocating it to a committee process that included extensive public input, as Cambridge and Craftsbury have.
According to Stowe’s public works director Harry Shepard, the money saved by covering payroll helped the town expand its equipment fund, providing a cushion against future heavy machinery costs.
Meanwhile, the town of Eden, with just over 1,300 residents, is maintained with a budget that amounts to less than what Stowe received in rescue plan funds and $400,000 of its own federal money is sitting unused in a bank account.
Leslie White, a volunteer auditor for the town, attended the meeting hoping to learn more about how her tiny town could possibly spend that money, regardless of the many state programs now on offer.
She left with some answers but also further questions, not just regarding how the money could be spent, but how to convince her fellow residents to spend it.
“Eden is very old school. This is the way we’ve always done it: We pay all our bills,” White said. “Why is somebody giving us $400,000? There’s got to be some strings attached, and when there are strings attached, we have to be really careful.”
Though Stowe is far better poised than other towns to take advantage of state programs and plans to look for the state’s help with upcoming green energy renovations for multiple town-owned buildings, to Shepard, the meeting was as much a call for help from the state as it was an informational forum.
“They’re dealing with the reality that we don’t have that capacity to absorb this flood of money and get a lot done,” he said. “I hope we can get some done, and we are attempting to figure out paths forward with scoping studies on a dozen plus projects. And some of them will work.”
