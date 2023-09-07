Celebrating suffrage

Join Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., to celebrate the placement of a painting by South Burlington artist Cynthia Cagle.
The painting, “The Light of Truth Upon Them,” is an original suffrage-focused painting commissioned by the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance as part of its commemoration of the 19th Amendment’s centennial. Cagle combines the struggles of Indigenous, Black, Latina and Asian people and the history of the fight for the vote and her painting showcases the perseverance of those who stood up — who stand up — in the face of injustice in Vermont and across the country.
As an artist with indigenous ancestry, Cagle’s art confronts notions of progress. When one group moves forward towards independence and autonomy, often another is left behind, such as Native Americans. The painting depicts Zitkala-Ša, Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, Stacey Abrams, Ida B. Wells, Lucy J.C. Daniels and Louvenia Dorsey Bright. It will hang in the office of the Vermont Secretary of State. RSVP at bit.ly/3EsZnbK.
