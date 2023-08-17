Vermont residents can now get a 50 percent discount on tuition for specific programs at the Community College of Vermont in the 2024 academic year through the Vermont Tuition Advantage Program.
The program, spearheaded by Gov. Phil Scott, aims to offer more education and training opportunities to Vermonters for in-demand jobs. The program offers seven associate degree programs and 14 certified programs, including STEM studies, clinical medical assisting and human services.
For the school’s president, Joyce Judy, the program has been a long time coming.
“It’s our responsibility to make sure that we’re offering the courses and the programs that Vermonters and Vermont businesses need because 95-96 percent of our students are Vermonters, they’re staying here, and they’re not going to move,” Judy said.
Scott proposed the program last December as an economic strategy to assist businesses and Vermonters. Judy said that the program will ensure that job vacancies throughout the state are filled.
“The incentive applies — or the half tuition applies — to those courses and programs that support businesses in high-demand fields,” Judy said. “It’s a win for Vermonters because they’re getting the education they need, and it’s a win for employers because we need (qualified workers) to stay in Vermont.”
As Vermont’s second-largest college, CCV educates more than 10,000 students annually. It provides 12 associate degree programs and 22 career certificate programs. The college is known for being one of the most budget-friendly options in the state, charging $280 per credit for in-state students, compared to the University of Vermont’s $678 per credit.
Although it is surrounded by 21 other colleges within the state, Judy attributes the school’s prosperity to its part-time faculty and number of facilities across the state, including in Morrisville.
“We don’t have a central location, we have 12 different locations that are rooted in their communities, and they mirror their communities,” Judy said. “One of the things that makes us unique is we have 100 percent part time faculty. The students always compliment and say the faculty is so strong because they have so much practical experience.”
Throughout her 14 years as the president of CCV, along with 26 years prior at the college, Judy has consistently advocated for improved access to higher education. With over 40 percent of CCV’s courses being offered online and at the 12 branches across the state, Judy highlighted the institution’s aim of nurturing committed and engaged learners rather than just focusing on success statistics.
While she can’t solely credit the school’s ongoing success and steady enrollment to its education model, given that community college enrollment has dropped almost 40 percent nationwide since 2010, Judy said that the pandemic and the state’s COVID-19 relief fund have allowed many Vermonters to allocate time and funds toward their education.
“What happened during COVID-19 is that there was a lot of federal money that came in and because it wasn’t necessarily related to employment, the government put a significant amount of money into providing people with the option to go to CCV,” Judy said.
Before the pandemic, Community College of Vermont had 5,104 students — a figure that leaves out students also attending classes at other institutions — enrolled for courses in the fall of 2019. In 2020, that number dropped by just two students. By fall 2022, the enrollment had increased to 5,544 students.
Following a 2021 survey of students who utilized COVID-19 funding, Judy found that over 90 percent of those who enrolled during the pandemic did it because they now had the time and money to pursue higher education.
“The tuition advantage program is in some ways a carry-over of that relief fund,” Judy said. “It’s just one of those ways Vermont is continuing to address affordability.”
Current students in eligible programs can access the advantage program through course registration. New students can access the program by contacting their local CCV center and scheduling a new student advising program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.