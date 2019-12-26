Prosecutors plan to appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court after a judge downgraded the most serious charge against a Waterbury CBD businessman accused of ripping off hemp farmers.
Douglas Bell, owner of CBD-Vermont in Waterbury, is accused of contracting with farms and then not paying for their services. At an arraignment Thursday, Dec. 19, Bell was charged with bad check and false pretenses counts, to which he pleaded not guilty.
But prosecutors struggled to land their most serious charge against Bell — theft of services. A judge said there was a lack of evidence and statutory merit to bring the charge, leaving Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Bell was arrested Dec. 18, and was being held for lack of $100,000 bail.
