The owner of a Waterbury Center CBD store is facing a barrage of complaints from hemp farmers and other vendors who say they’ve been stiffed on payments.

Doug Bell’s CBD Vermont shop on Route 100 was ordered closed Dec. 3 by the Vermont Labor Department for failing to provide workers’ compensation insurance.

Since then, a number of contractors doing business with him have accused Bell of not paying them or of giving them checks that bounced.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Farmers, suppliers feel burned by owner of shuttered CBD store)

