The owner of a Waterbury Center CBD store is facing a barrage of complaints from hemp farmers and other vendors who say they’ve been stiffed on payments.
Doug Bell’s CBD Vermont shop on Route 100 was ordered closed Dec. 3 by the Vermont Labor Department for failing to provide workers’ compensation insurance.
Since then, a number of contractors doing business with him have accused Bell of not paying them or of giving them checks that bounced.
