Vermonters seeking public office in November will not have to go door-to-door seeking signatures on nominating petitions.
The temporary change is one of several announced this week by Secretary of State Jim Condos in an effort to keep the wheels of democracy turning while keeping people safe from the coronavirus.
“These temporary changes to Vermont’s election laws will allow us to be nimble, and adapt our elections process to ensure every eligible voter who wishes to vote can cast their ballot safely, without increasing exposure or putting their health and the health of other voters, election workers, and candidates at further risk,” Condos said.
Changes include waiving of candidate petition signature-gathering requirements for the August statewide primary election and November general election. All candidates wishing to appear on the ballot will still be required to file financial disclosure statements and candidate forms.
“Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people,” said Elections Director Will Senning.
Other voter-safety measures could include mailing ballots to every registered voter, expanding the window for clerks to receive and process mailed ballots, or moving polling locations.
Information: sos.vermont.gov/elections/about/covid-19-response.
— Josh O’Gorman