The brother of a woman allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend gave his support to legislation that would prevent people accused of domestic abuse from possessing or obtaining firearms.
“I’m not here today to save my sister. But I know there are other people out there that can be saved by this,” Adolphe Lumumba, the brother of Anako “Annette” Lumumba, told the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.
Anaoko Lumumba was allegedly shot and killed in South Burlington by her abusive ex-boyfriend, Leroy Headley, in May 2018.
Those orders are issued by courts against those suspected of domestic abuse and can include requirements that prevent abusers from going near or contacting victims.
