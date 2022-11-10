Vermont’s Congressional deck has been officially reshuffled after Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy declined to run for another term, and Congressman Peter Welch has now been elected to replace him and Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint is replacing Welch.

Sen. Welch received 195,119 votes while his Republican opposition, Gerald Malloy, received 80,028.

Welch cited the slim margins his party has in the U.S. Senate as his primary motivator for leaving the House, where he enjoyed a senior position, and pledged to continue to support goals like ongoing climate change mitigation and paid family leave.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to have served Vermont in the U.S. House for the past 16 years where I’ve worked to bring the ‘Vermont Way’ of mutual respect, civility, and finding common ground to Washington, D.C. I am ready to bring that approach and get to work on Day One in the Senate to address the urgent challenges we face — higher prices hurting our working families, a climate in crisis, reproductive rights under threat, and an imperiled democracy,” Welch said in an election night statement.

The 74-year-old will join Independent Bernie Sanders as Vermont’s junior senator.

Balint, who has achieved the distinction of being both the first woman and openly gay person elected to Congress from Vermont, received 175,228 votes. Republican Liam Madden received 77,960 votes and Libertarian Ericka Redic received 12,529 votes.

Balint emerged from a hard-fought primary battle against Lt. Gov. Molly Gray with messaging that played up her legislative experience at the state level and her reputation as someone who can work with others to achieve results.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott handily won another term in office, fending off Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, 200,715 to 67,848.

Though Scott was ultimately victorious, he often found his record and his position as Vermont’s most powerful Republican intensely scrutinized as Siegel pressed him on issues like housing affordability, homelessness and climate change mitigation.

Prop. 5, which will amend the Vermont Constitution to ensure and protect reproductive liberty, passed by a wide margin, 206,789 to 62,466.

Vermont became the first state to enshrine such protections in their state constitution. California and Michigan voters approved a similar ballot measure later in the evening on Nov. 8.

“Vermonters have spoken, and they have been clear about their support for reproductive rights. Every Vermonter should have the right to make their own reproductive decisions, like whether and when to become pregnant, carry a pregnancy to term, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care,” Lucy Leriche, vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said in a statement.

Prop. 2, which will remove antiquated language that technically allowed for slavery as a punishment within the Constitution, was also approved, 232,147 to 29,506.

In the closest statewide race of the night, Progressive-Democrat David Zuckerman will make his return as lieutenant governor after defeating Republican Joe Benning, 149,075 to 117,942.

Democrat Mike Pieciak, who recently left his role as commissioner at Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation, was elected state treasurer, receiving 181,000 votes to perennial Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige’s 95,171.

Democrat and former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas was elected to replace Jim Condos as Secretary of State by a wide margin. She also defeated H. Brooke Paige, 177,561 to 95,381.

Democrat Charity Clark received 177,853 votes to beat Republican Michael Tagliavia, who received 95,109 votes, for attorney general. She’ll replace her former boss T.J. Donovan, who abruptly resigned the position earlier this year for a job with the video game platform Roblox.

Progressive-Democrat Doug Hoffer won over Republican Richard “Rick” Morton, 177,452 to 94,101 to become Vermont’s next auditor of accounts.