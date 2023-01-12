Peter Trombley of Shelburne will join Rep. Becca Balint’s staff in Washington, D.C., as legislative correspondent.
Trombley was the regional organizing director on Balint’s Congressional primary campaign in northwest Vermont, and deputy political director during the general election. Trombley is a graduate of McGill University.
