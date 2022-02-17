The bald eagle has been removed from the state endangered and threatened species list, but five other species and three critical habitats were added.
The bald eagle was de-listed after over a decade of restoration efforts.
“This is a milestone for Vermont,” wildlife division director Mark Scott said. “This reflects more than a decade of dedicated work by Vermont Fish & Wildlife and partners. It shows that Vermonters have the capacity to restore and protect the species and habitats that we cherish.”
That conservation capacity will be essential moving forward, Scott said.
Along with de-listings for the bald eagle and short-styled snakeroot, a flowering plant of dry woodland habitats, Thursday’s update added as endangered two invertebrates, the American bumblebee and a species of freshwater mussel known as the brook floater, and two plant species, Houghton’s sedge and rue anemone.
State endangered species are considered at immediate risk of becoming locally extinct in Vermont.
One bird species, the eastern meadowlark, received a new designation as threatened. State threatened species are considered at risk of becoming endangered without timely conservation action.
Three important landscapes also received new designations as critical habitats that are essential for the survival of threatened or endangered species in Vermont. The newly listed sites support species including the common tern and eastern spiny softshell turtle, as well as little brown, northern long-eared, and tricolored bats.
“These new listings reflect the stressors affecting Vermont’s plant, fish and wildlife species,” Dr. Rosalind Renfrew, wildlife diversity program manager, said. “In the face of climate change and habitat loss, our mission is to conserve these species and others to the very best of our ability on behalf of all Vermonters, who demonstrate time and again that they care about the survival of wildlife populations.”
