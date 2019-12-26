Vermont is at risk of losing income tax revenue as baby boomers, the largest segment of its tax base, retire in the coming years, according to a new report from the Tax Structure Commission.
The state has benefitted from older workers hitting their prime earning years — and paying more in taxes — since 2000. But those earners are projected to retire in the next 10 to 15 years.
Right now, younger baby boomers in the 55-64 age range make up more than a fifth of tax returns and more than a quarter of income-tax dollars in Vermont. But as they retire, their incomes will decline, leading to potential trouble for state revenue, the report says.
“It’s a reason for concern, and it’s important to recognize this is not a one-year problem we can push off until next year,” said Deb Brighton, the chair of the commission.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Vermont’s aging population spells trouble for tax coffers, report says)