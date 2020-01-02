The Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho received $30 million to build a new, high-tech facility as part of the $738 billion defense budget signed by President Trump last week.
The 82,600-square-foot school will be built at the Ethan Allen Firing Range.
Completion is expected in 2022.
The Vermont Army National Guard Mountain Warfare School was established in 1983 to train local soldiers how to operate on mountains and in rough terrain.
In 2003, it officially became the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School with trainees from all branches of the military, active and reserve.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Army Mountain Warfare School awarded $30 million for new facility in Jericho)