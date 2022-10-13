Wheels for Warmth is back for another winter heating season.
The annual tire recycle and resale event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at three locations on Saturday, Oct. 29, and the proceeds both keep Vermonters warm and provide used, safe tires at affordable prices to those in need.
Proceeds go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
“We are entering yet another challenging winter season with soaring heating, housing and food costs, and myriad transportation challenges at the forefront for many Vermonters,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “The positive impact of this event cannot be overstated.”
Since 2005, Wheels for Warmth has resold 25,000 tires, recycled 50,000 tires and removed them from the Vermont waste stream, and shared $610,000 in proceeds between the three participating community action agencies to provide heating assistance to Vermonters.
Tires will be collected Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, from 2-6 p.m. at Vermont Granite Museum, Barre; Casella Waste Systems, Williston; and Casella Construction, Mendon; and 1-5 p.m. at the Stowe Events Field.
The tire sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.
All unsafe tires are recycled at $5 fee per tire, $10 fee per truck tire.
To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org.
