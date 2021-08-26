Bob Johnson, the associate executive director for the Vermont Principals Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, said COVID-19 this past winter changed the rules of the game quickly.
How quickly? The hockey championships at the University of Vermont went from featuring a sold-out Gutterson Fieldhouse to a game played with no fans, and a few iterations in between, in about 12 hours.
This year, Johnson said during last week’s association media day, things could be a little laxer. Or, they could change at any time.
“This is where we are today. It’s now 11:12 a.m.,” Johnson quipped.
As anyone driving past a high school in the past week or so can see, students are on the fields, running laps, stretching out and practicing skills drills. And they are doing it sans masks.
That’s the big news for the upcoming fall sports season — no masks are required for outdoor sports. This means volleyball players, the only fall athletes to play inside, will still have to mask up.
That’s about as far out as masking and COVID-related sports rules go so far, with even the most highly-vaccinated state in the nation subject to the wiles of the Delta variant. What happens when more sports move indoors for the winter is still anyone’s guess.
“Things changed every hour,” Johnson said of last year’s winter season, during which the number of games teams were able to assemble rarely broke the single-digit mark.
Shrinking teams
Vermont Principals’ Association executive director Jay Nichols said there are 80,000 students in Vermont schools, compared with 120,000-125,000 in the late 1990s and early aughts. He said projections suggest that population will decline to about 70,000 by the end of this decade.
As the number of student athletes continues to decline statewide, the association will once again tinker with its divisional alignments, which will affect the 2022-2024 school years.
Johnson said it’s a tricky process, trying to figure out alignments with Vermont high schools with a huge range in student population — 45-50 kids in the smaller schools and upwards of 1,200 in the largest ones, like Champlain Valley.
Take, for instance, Division 3 lacrosse. On the one hand, is it necessary to have three divisions if there are only six schools in D-3? On the other hand, there’s the reality of “scalability,” and throwing these smaller schools into the deep end of the pool with the larger ones with more experience and resources and deeper benches.
Plus, the pandemic threw a curveball, sidelining countless kids wary of participating.
“Hopefully the numbers will bounce back,” Johnson said.
Also affecting alignments: the increasing number of cooperative teams, necessitated when certain schools don’t have enough numbers to field a team on their own, and partner with another one.
There are now 17 cooperative teams with Lake Region and North Country joining forces for football. Cooperative teams are not the purview of the smaller schools only. South Burlington and Burlington high schoolers play on the same football team — complete with a portmanteau of their two mascots, calling themselves the Seawolves.
Sometimes the identities of the combined teams are a coin flip. The combined hockey teams for Stowe and Peoples Academy in recent years have worn Stowe’s Raider green and white uniforms, while the same two schools’ baseball and softball teams where the green and gold of the PA Wolves.
That cooperative spirit brought home a D-3 championship trophy for the PA/Stowe baseball team, and although the co-op team has played its home games in Morrisville, Johnson said there is nothing in Vermont Principals rules prohibiting some home games from being played in Stowe, as well.
Equity and mental health
Other association initiatives this coming school year and beyond include an expansion of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and a greater focus on athletes’ mental health.
Johnson said schools and students have proved “incredibly resilient” during the pandemic. But, that doesn’t mean they are immune. Athletes had to watch an entire spring season get canceled and a winter season start late and barely limp across the finish line.
Chorus was gutted, woodwinds were silenced in band, and there was a decided shortage of kissing scenes in drama — likely a mixed bag of relief and disappointment.
With COVID restrictions lightened for the new school year, there is hope among educators that students will be able to participate in these extra-curricular activities that allow them to be with their friends, engage in teamwork and get some fresh air.
“A lot of schools are saying, ‘Here’s an opportunity. Take it,’” Johnson said.
On the equity front, there will be an effort to make sure to push for more racial inclusion, but also to focus on gender inclusion.
Johnson said there are several transgender athletes participating in Vermont high school sports, but right now it remains a two-tiered system: male or female.
When it comes to participation, the rule remains the same: girls, or those who identify as such, can play on boys’ sports teams, but not the other way around. Johnson said that’s largely to provide greater opportunities for girls, a key goal of Title 9.
He acknowledged it can be controversial, noting that, in Massachusetts, boys are allowed to play field hockey. But, he added, that allowance is also controversial among Massachusetts residents.
