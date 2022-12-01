A woman who dealt with debilitating trauma after the loss of her spouse and child finally found long-term housing earlier last month after two years living in emergency hotel housing made possible by pandemic-era federal funding.
Now, as the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, winds down, many at risk of homelessness will find themselves with even more limited access to emergency housing and much less time to find a permanent place to live.
“We’ve never had that opportunity before, and I don’t foresee us getting that opportunity again,” said Sherry Marcellino, a housing advocate with Lamoille County Mental Health Services.
It was at a meeting at the Statehouse Nov. 18 between legislators, housing and homelessness advocates and the Department for Children and Families, which oversees the emergency hotel housing program, that Marcellino shared this success story among other more dire accounts from her time working with the people put up in three hotels in the county since 2020.
The joint committee meeting involving the House Committee on Human Services, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and some members from the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs convened to discuss what immediate action the department was taking to address the looming end of the rental assistance program.
Gov. Phil Scott’s administration found an additional $30 to $37 million in funding to support the program through the winter. Dr. Harry Chen, interim commissioner at the Department for Children and Families, found himself in the hot seat as primarily Democratic legislators grilled him on the administration’s sudden announcement of the program’s imminent end and some discussion around what legislators could do when the new biennium begins in January.
Advocate testimony and data gathered by the state paint a picture of homelessness on the rise across Vermont. The total number of homeless people statewide jumped from 1,110 in 2020 to 2,780 in 2022.
Among those accessing emergency shelters in 2022, the state found that 13 percent were between the ages of 18 and 24, 5 percent were over the age of 62, 37 percent had a mental disorder, 22 percent had substance abuse issues and 34 percent were disabled.
The rising numbers can be blamed, partly, on the relaxation of restrictions on who qualified for emergency housing during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is also indicative of a growing population without access to a stable place to live even as the state races to increase funding for affordable and market rate housing.
In Lamoille County, 153 adults and 62 children are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness, with 96 living in tents or in cars, according to testimony given by Sue Minter, an executive with the anti-poverty nonprofit Capstone Community Action.
Hotel troubles
There are still more than 2,000 Vermonters in emergency hotel housing across the state and winter guidelines have extended the less restrictive requirements for those seeking shelter, which are set to return to pre-pandemic levels next spring when VERAP ends.
The Golden Eagle Resort in Stowe, Deer Run Motor Inn in Cambridge and the Sunset Motor Inn in Morristown provided emergency housing over the last two years. Even after its recent sale, the Golden Eagle will continue participation in the program until it ends.
The resort was sold to Lark Hotels in September for north of $11 million.
A representative for Lark, which owns 20 hotels throughout New England, including the Field Guide and Talta in Stowe, declined to answer any questions about future plans for the Golden Eagle.
There are currently 10 households living at the Golden Eagle through the hotel housing program. It will continue to house people through the end of March, according to Nicole Tousignant, an economic benefits director with the Department for Children and Families.
Marcellino, who works with 33 different people currently living in the three hotels, said she was made aware of the change in mid-October.
For Marcellino, it’s just an early alarm bell for a homelessness crisis that will become more urgent next summer, where only those who can prove they aren’t homeless “by choice” — meaning they must provide proof they lost housing in a fire or were forcibly evicted — will be provided with emergency housing. They will then only be allowed to stay in that housing for up to two months, at most, even though Marcellino estimated it has taken six months, at a minimum, and sometimes over two years to help people get into adequate housing.
“If a person leaves on their own accord, because perhaps that environment was violent, abusive or they’re trying to avoid formal legal eviction, so that they can maintain their (housing) voucher or keep their references in check, they would not be eligible for emergency housing,” Marcellino said, also noting that many communities, like those in Lamoille County, don’t have a year-round shelter.
Marcellino also cited the case of a 79-year-old woman who works with Lamoille County Mental Health and lives with a disability as someone in jeopardy once the hotel housing program ends. After losing her home in a fire, she has been living in temporary hotel housing and is on every imaginable waitlist.
According to Tousignant, the Vermont Agency of Human Services recently launched care coordination teams statewide to assist households in finding alternative housing in advance of the hotel housing program ending next year, but with housing options few and far between, particularly in Lamoille County, advocates see few immediate solutions.
Marcellino and other homeless advocates at the joint committee meeting at the Statehouse also stressed that the hotel program has been imperfect, and any action taken by the state should attempt to fix those issues.
Some advocates noted that many hotel rooms provided no essential supplies like toilet paper, and there was often a lack of kitchen facilities, forcing some residents to cook on a hot plate, if they were able to cook at all.
Other issues were more extreme. Marcellino recalled that one man was released directly from the hospital into hotel housing in Lamoille County and away from his usual support system. He was eventually found dead at the hotel due to complications from his hospital stay.
“The fact of the matter is that right now, the vast majority of people in hotels are those that have no other options,” Marcellino said. “Despite the barriers that we have worked hard to reduce, 70 percent of Lamoille County hotel residents are people who qualify for long-term housing support, which means they’ve been homeless for at least 12 months, and they have a disability.”
Triage
Advocates, including Marcellino and Minter, brought up many of the long-term problems driving homelessness in Vermont at the committee meeting, but triage was their unified request for short-term action.
“If we could triage those most vulnerable in that system, it would be very helpful,” Marcellino said, echoing the request that resources be put toward the most vulnerable.
Minter advised continuing rental assistance for those with children or health conditions or those on fixed incomes and children. Marcellino even floated the idea of pooling money to use as an incentive for landlords to rent to those with poor rental or criminal records.
The Department for Children and Families presented its own course of action.
Of the approximately $37 million that the department plans to use to weather the winter and the winding down of the hotel program, $5 million will go to housing stability services within its own department and an additional $15 million will go toward another three years of grants to community-based organizations.
Another $12.6 million will provide direct assistance, including assistance in exiting homelessness. The department said it has assisted 2,806 households in exiting homelessness since the pandemic began.
An additional $6.4 million will be spent to extend the VERAP rental and utility assistance programs through the winter to prevent households reliant on those programs from slipping through the cracks.
“What we want to do as the federal funding winds down is provide this off-ramp to individuals. We want to make sure we’re not adding to the problem for people who are losing those benefits and are actually in housing,” Chen said.
The joint committee meeting was chaired by the outgoing Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington, who accused Chen, and by extension the Scott administration, of simply informing the Legislature of their plans but failing to solicit input from the body itself, and of focusing more on the ongoing effort to create more housing and not addressing the emergency needs of the most vulnerable members of that population.
Katerina Lisaius, Chen’s senior advisor, pushed back on this assertion and said the department is working closely with the service providers in communities across Vermont.
“There are three legs of the stool to ending homelessness, which are the (housing) unit, the rental assistance, subsidy or income to pay for the unit and services, and the individualized care for the people entering those units,” she said. “We take that very seriously and those are our three top priorities whenever we’re making a plan.”
The joint committee concluded by saying staff working in the field needed more support and hinted at revisiting housing policy, including some that Scott has opposed, such as regulation requiring just cause for evictions, even as federal pandemic dollars dry up and the Legislature faces a much tighter budget overall.
