National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24-30, celebrates and acknowledges the work of victim advocates and promote victims’ rights and services.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont and Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services will hold a virtual commemoration of April 29, and the themes this year are rights, access and equity for all victims.
Speakers at this year’s event will focus on the importance of inclusion and equity in all aspects of victim services.
Jennifer Poehlmann, executive director of Center for Crime Victim Services, will give the welcome, followed by opening remarks by Nikolas P. Kerest, U.S. Attorney, District of Vermont.
The keynote address, “The Perils of Cultural Competency,” will be given by Dr. Etan L.J. Nasreddin-Longo, co-director of fair and impartial policing and community affairs, Vermont State Police, and equity advisor at the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
Victim advocates who participate in the day’s events will be eligible for a raffle of prizes as a gesture of appreciation for their invaluable work.
An awards ceremony will recognize service professionals for their achievements.
To register for this event, go to bit.ly/3NYyD6H. For more information contact Aimee Stearns at aimee.stearns@usdoj.gov.
