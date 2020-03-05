House lawmakers passed a series of changes last Friday in Vermont’s decades-old land use law after two days of contentious floor debate and last-minute bill amendments.
On a vote of 88 to 52, representatives gave preliminary approval to H.926 almost three years after lawmakers started formally reviewing how to “modernize” Act 250 in advance of its 50th anniversary.
Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury, chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, said the bill “strikes a balance” between increasing Act 250 jurisdiction to protect certain natural resources while “releasing” certain town and village centers from review.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, hailed the bill as a “significant part of our climate change agenda and also promotes our shared goal of protecting our natural resources.”
