For most Vermonters, neighboring New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary brings the challenge of enduring seemingly endless campaign commercials. For Greg and Amy Tatro, it offered something more: The chance to take a selfie with a potential future commander in chief.
The Johnson couple, political history buffs since meeting at St. Michael’s College in Colchester a decade ago, have visited the homes of nearly half of the nation’s presidents, from George Washington’s in Virginia to Chester Arthur’s in Fairfield, Vt. (Tackling them in chronological order, the thirtysomethings have yet to tour fellow home-stater Calvin Coolidge’s Plymouth Notch property).
But for all their shared passion — his first gift to her was a Mount Vernon pewter pendant necklace, they married on same date as Grover Cleveland’s inaugural White House wedding and their Niagara Falls honeymoon featured a detour to Millard Fillmore’s house — they felt something missing.
Read more at VTDigger.org (A Vermont couple’s quest to meet the next president)