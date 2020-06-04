The Scott administration plans to propose a $300 million bailout of Vermont’s health care system, which has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The relief package will be available to a broad array of medical professionals, including doctors, hospitals, dentists, eye doctors and mental health providers, Mike Smith, the state’s secretary of human services, told lawmakers and regulators last week.
“We kept the system from collapsing,” Smith told the Green Mountain Care Board. “Now we need to stabilize it over time.”
The money would be drawn from $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, and will be presented to the Legislature for approval by mid-June, he said.
