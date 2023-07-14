Following a flood that devastated Lamoille County Tuesday and an encore thunderstorm that whipped through Thursday night, here’s where things stand with available prepared food and safe drinking water.
About 50 people from various service agencies, state and local government and other non-profit organizations gathered Friday for a conference call before springing into action across the county.
The United Way of Lamoille County is serving as a central hub for all things flood-related, so be sure to bookmark that website, uwlamoille.org.
Prepared food
World Central Kitchen, the non-profit organization founded that travels the globe preparing wholesome prepared meals in locations hit by natural disasters, is serving meals in Johnson and Morristown today.
• In Johnson, people can pick up meals between 11:30-5 p.m. at Johnson United Church at 100 Lower Main Street West.
• In Morristown, people can pick up meals today between 11:30-5 at Capstone Community Action at 250 Industrial Park Drive.
Drinking water
Morrisville at this time remains under a Do Not Drink water notice for anyone hooked up to the village water system.
According to the most recent information from Morrisville Water & Light, people should also not use the water for cooking, brushing teeth, making juice or ice, making baby formula or bottles, washing dishes, or washing fruits and vegetables.
The utility advises against boiling water, saying in its most recent update, “Boiling your water is not an adequate measure of protection, and excessive boiling can cause certain contaminants to become more concentrated as the water evaporates.”
But there are places to get free water in the village.
• There is a fill-up station at Morrisville Water & Light headquarters at 857 Elmore Road/Route 12.
• And there is a water pick-up location at the United Community Church of Morrisville at 85 Upper Main Street, next to the Centennial Library.
• Capstone Community Action also has pallets of bottled water available as does the Lamoille Community Food Share in Morrisville, at 197 Harrell Street.
• The Vermont Department of Health branch office on Professional Drive has some water available, but is reserving it for people who are enrolled in WIC (The USDA’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children).
This report will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.