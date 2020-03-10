ST. ALBANS, Vt., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), a global leader in technical ceramics manufacturing solutions, has been further recognized by Raytheon by earning the company's EPIC Supplier Excellence Award for outstanding performance. Earlier this year, STC received the Three-Star Supplier Award for outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements from Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. Raytheon's EPIC Awards recognize a supplier's overall Excellence in Performance, Innovation and Collaboration for one or more Raytheon businesses. Award recipients are among Raytheon's highest performing suppliers.
Peter Morten, STC's CEO commented, "We're proud to be receiving this award, and to be recognized as a key contributor to Raytheon's ongoing success. This serves to further our continued commitment to Raytheon, and, more broadly, to providing best-in-class ceramics materials innovation to all of our clients."
Staff members from several of Vermont's Congressional delegations were in attendance to observe first-hand the impact of STC's capabilities in support of Raytheon, the state and the nation. Those in attendance included representative of Vermont's Congressional Delegation Erica Campbell and John Tracy from Senator Patrick Leahy's office, both of whom joined STC's Peter Morten at the award ceremony.
About Superior Technical Ceramics
Leveraging over one hundred and twenty years of expertise, STC delivers unique technical ceramic solutions to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, analytical instrumentation, energy, oil and gas, semiconductor, and more. The firm hosts over 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space in northern Vermont, and has earned numerous certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certificates, along with ITAR registration, and REACH and RoHS compliance. The firm provides innovative, customer-centric solutions to the world's most discerning and exacting manufacturers. For more information on Superior Technical Ceramics, please visit: www.ceramics.net.
