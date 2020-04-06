BURLINGTON, Vt., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Leasing, LLC ("NS Leasing") is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the security of certain personal information that was in an employee's email account. To date, NS Leasing has no indication that any information has been misused as a result of this incident.
What Happened? NS Leasing became aware of suspicious activity relating to an employee email account. In response, NS Leasing worked with outside forensic specialists to investigate the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined the employee email account was logged into without authorization by an unknown intruder between October 16 and October 30, 2019. Although the investigation was unable to determine whether any information contained in email messages or file attachments stored in the email accounts was actually viewed or taken by the actor, that type of activity cannot be ruled out. In an abundance of caution, NS Leasing performed a thorough review of the information contained within the email account and on January 13, 2020, determined certain personal information was potentially accessible by the unauthorized actor.
What Information Was Involved? The potentially affected types of personal information may vary by individual and include: Social Security Numbers, driver's license numbers, government issued identification numbers, state identification card numbers, financial account information, payment card information, digital signatures, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical information, and a username and password.
What is NS Leasing Doing? The security of personal information within NS Leasing's care is among their highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, NS Leasing investigated to determine the nature and scope of the activity and secured the email account by updating all employee passwords and implemented multi-factor authentication for email account logins. NS Leasing will be taking additional steps to improve security and better protect against similar incidents in the future.
In an abundance of caution, NS Leasing is notifying potentially affected individuals so that they may take further steps to protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. NS Leasing is also providing access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian at no cost to individuals with potentially exposed Social Security Numbers and driver's license numbers. Because NS Leasing was unable to locate address information for some affected individuals, they are posting notice of this incident on their at website at https://www.northstarleasing.com/notice-of-data-incident/ and providing notice to major news media outlets.
Where Can I Get More Information? NS Leasing sincerely regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused. Potentially affected individuals may call the dedicated assistance line at (844) 933-2743 for more information.
Steps Individuals Can Take To Protect Personal Information
Monitor Accounts
NS Leasing encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements regularly, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.
Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Consumers may also contact the three major credit bureaus listed below directly to request a free copy of a credit report.
Consumers have the right to place a "security freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in the consumer's name without consent. However, it should be noted that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in a credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application made regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, a consumer cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on a credit report. To place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:
Experian
P.O. Box 9554
Allen, TX 75013
1-888-397-3742
TransUnion
P.O. Box 160
Woodlyn, PA 19094
1-888-909-8872
Equifax
P.O. Box 105788
Atlanta, GA 30348-5788
1-800-685-1111
In order to request a security freeze, the following information will be required:
- Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);
- Social Security number;
- Date of birth;
- If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years;
- Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;
- A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.);
- If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.
As an alternative to a security freeze, consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. Victims of identity theft are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. To place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:
Experian
P.O. Box 9554
Allen, TX 75013
1-888-397-3742
TransUnion
P.O. Box 2000
Chester, PA 19016
1-800-680-7289
Equifax
P.O. Box 105069
Atlanta, GA 30348
1-888-766-0008
Additional Information
You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); or TTY 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.