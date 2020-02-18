Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Snow likely. High around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.