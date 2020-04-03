BURLINGTON, Vt., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse, LLC surveyed 1,000 members of the older Gen Z cohort to identify how they are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic and released the results in a new whitepaper. With everyone's health and safety the top priority, the whitepaper gauges how Gen Z is feeling – physically, mentally, and emotionally. Fuse also sought information about how Gen Z's daily habits have changed, including their behavior as consumers. With that survey data, as well as conversations with our clients, we've built a list of ways brands can take action today - to engage consumers right now or to plan for a big post-pandemic marketing push.
Mental Health
More than two-thirds of young adults surveyed felt that the pandemic has increased their anxiety and/or depression due to the "unknown," social distancing and self-isolation.
- 26% - Have felt increased anxiety due to the unknown
- 26% - Have experienced both increased anxiety and depression
- 15% - Have increased depression due to social distancing and self-isolation
Daily Habits That Have Increased
Most young adults have increased their consumption of social media. Other habits that have also seen a significant increase during this pandemic include getting in touch with friends and loved ones, streaming video content, and cooking.
- 80% - Have increased their social media use
- 55% - Have been more frequently getting in touch with friends and family
- 40% - Have been cooking more
- 31% - Have been working out more frequently
- 28% - Are shopping/buying online more
- 26% - Have started a new hobby
Brands' Pandemic Response
Gen Z has a positive outlook about companies that are adapting to the current reality.
- 68% - Like that companies are supporting public health efforts
- 39% - Approve of companies being transparent about their business affairs
- 31% - Enjoy that companies are continuing to push out "normal" content (unrelated to the pandemic)
