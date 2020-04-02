BURLINGTON, Vt., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Dealer.com has earned a TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Dealer.com is the only automotive-specific digital advertising company to carry this coveted designation. Since 2016, Dealer.com, a premiere automotive industry end-to-end marketing solution, has been devoted to combating fraudulent advertising activity to ensure the utmost protection for its dealership partners.
With the complexity of ad buying, Dealer.com works closely with dealers and provides access to an integrated platform for advertising. Dealers should be building a plan to counteract digital ad fraud to ensure each dollar spent is reaching a real consumer.
"Advertising fraud remains a threat to dealership budgets—especially in our current environment with online media consumption increasing—and with our third TAG certification, we at Dealer.com are proud to remain a leader in the automotive industry's fight against malicious digital activity," said Wayne Pastore, general manager of Dealer.com. "Every ad dollar needs to be spent efficiently and this recertification allows us to provide our dealer and OEM clients with preventative solutions that help detect and disrupt harmful display fraud."
Today's U.S. digital advertising market is worth more than $100 billion, making it a significant target for fraudulent activity. In 2018 alone, brands lost an estimated $35 billion to invalid traffic, often perpetuated by deceptive marketing bots and fraudulent impressions1.
According to a study released by TAG, the use of TAG Certified distribution channels for digital advertising reduced the level of fraud by more than 88% from the broader industry average. Through its certification from TAG, Dealer.com delivers on its promise to provide cost-efficient and effective ads to its dealers while taking steps to limit and prevent display fraud.
"By achieving this certification for the third consecutive year, Dealer.com has demonstrated its long-term commitment to ending digital advertising fraud in the automotive industry," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We commend Dealer.com for setting the high standards necessary to fight fraud across the supply chain, and we look forward to continuing to work to raise our industry's standards against fraud and other criminal activity."
About Dealer.com
Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com
About the Trustworthy Accountability Group
The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by the industry's top trade organizations, TAG's mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit www.tagtoday.net.
1 2019 Juniper Research, Future Digital Advertising: Artificial Intelligence & Advertising Fraud 2019-2023