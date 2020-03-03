BURLINGTON, Vt., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is today announcing the company has received an A, the highest grade possible, from the Center for Food Safety (CFS) on its March 2020 Hemp CBD Scorecard. The national nonprofit watchdog's evaluation of companies that sell CBD provides consumers with independent information about how CBD products are produced and processed, allowing them to make more informed decisions in the marketplace.
CFS evaluated dozens of companies that sell hemp CBD products to compare product policies and practices in the following four categories: (1) Hemp Farming and Organic Certification; (2) Processing; (3) Testing/Auditing; and (4) Transparency. CFS based the scores on factors like: how many products are Certified Organic or made with organic ingredients; which products use GMO ethanol/alcohol versus CO2 during processing; which companies test for the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, such as lead, and microbiological contaminants; and which companies are clearly and openly conveying information about their production practices to consumers.
"This is great recognition for Upstate Elevator Supply Co., as we have been committed to truly clean cannabinoid manufacturing since day one," said Dylan Raap, founder and CEO of Upstate Elevator Supply Co. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards for responsible business practices and have made significant investment into our processes and manufacturing facilities to ensure we are making the highest quality, most effective CBD products available anywhere."
Today's announcement comes on the heels of Upstate Elevator Supply Co.'s recent USDA organic certification for hemp processing. The certified organic seal guarantees certain safeguards, verified by a third party: no GMOs, ionizing radiation, or sewage sludge. The regulations also require annual compliance inspections and provide guidelines for protecting the soil ecology and water quality.
The Upstate Elevator team is exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest natural, organic and healthy products trade show, in Anaheim, Calif. from March 3-7. The company is one of only three CBD makers who will be showcased in the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace at the show. If you're attending, please stop by booth H202 to try some of our products and meet our team.
About Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont-based CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life. With a relentless commitment to quality, efficacy, and customer needs, we operate proudly at the forefront of research and development to create the most effective CBD products available anywhere. Our certified organic and clean cannabinoid products are available for sale at hundreds of retail outlets nationwide, our Burlington flagship store, and online at www.upstateelevator.com.
