In alliance with the Stowe Trails Partnership, Ten Bends Beer is producing Trailgazer, a new IPA that’s a distant cousin of the brewery’s popular Skygazer Session and Rotary Chaos IPAs.
Trailgazer is a light, crushable — like your favorite trail — and fruit-forward IPA designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, specifically Vermont’s avid mountain biking community.
With an alcohol by volume on the lower end at 5.5 percent, Trailgazer might just be your new perfect post-ride celebration.
“Will Ewald, our distribution partner with Vermont Beer Shepherd, brought us this idea and asked if we wanted to connect with Stowe Trails Partnership and make it a reality,” said Jason Powell, co-owner of Ten Bends Beer. “We were immediately excited because our entire staff regularly enjoys the Stowe trail system, so this was a great way for us to give back while creating a beer that we believe will become a favorite among Vermont’s outdoor enthusiasts.”
Ten Bends is donating one dollar from every Trailgazer four-pack sold in Vermont directly to the Stowe Trails Partnership.
This donation will help maintain trails, build bridges and ensure that the entire community can continue to benefit from the fantastic trail systems Stowe has to offer.
According to Rachel Fussell, executive director of Stowe Trails Partnership, donations will go directly toward maintaining trails.
“We are thrilled to be working with Ten Bends Beer to support our trails. Having a distinguished craft brewery like Ten Bends Beer, which brews its beer right down the road and is rooted in Vermont, is a perfect partnership,” she said.
