The League of American Bicyclists’ five rules of the road prepare you for safe and fun bicycling no matter where you’re riding.
Follow the law
You have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers. Obey traffic signals and stop signs. Ride with traffic, use the right-most lane headed in the direction you’re traveling.
Be predictable
Make your intentions clear to everyone on the road. Ride in a straight line and don’t swerve between parked cars. Signal turns, and check behind you well before turning or changing lanes.
Be conspicuous
Ride where people can see you and wear bright clothing. Use a front white light, red rear light and reflectors when visibility is poor. Make eye contact with others and don’t ride on sidewalks.
Think ahead
Anticipate what drivers, pedestrians and other people on bikes will do next. Watch for turning vehicles and ride outside the door zone of parked cars. Look out for debris, potholes and other road hazards. Cross railroad tracks at right angles.
Ride ready
Check that your tires are sufficiently inflated, brakes are working, chain runs smoothly and quick release levers are closed. Carry tools and supplies appropriate for your ride.
Wear a helmet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.