July 17 — Raid Lamoille, Craftsbury
Traverse some of the most sublime gravel in the Northeast, followed by a not-to-be-missed after party. 55- and 25-mile routes.
July 30 - Aug. 1 — Flow State: Vermont Mountain Bike Festival, Ascutney Trails
Three-day celebration of all things mountain biking on Ascutney’s 35-mile network of singletrack, plus 20 more on private property. Product demos, guided rides, clinics, food trucks and beer, live music, more.
Aug. 1 — Rooted Vermont, Richmond
Two course lengths — 45 or 85 miles — mostly on dirt and 3,500 or 8,000 feet of climbing. Some of the gravel will be silky, some more rugged.
Aug. 7 — Vermont Gran Fondo, Bristol
A single ride. Over 10,000 feet of climbing. Four gaps — Lincoln Gap, App Gap, Middlebury Gap, and Brandon Gap. PS: Gran fondo is Italian for “big ride.”
Aug. 14 — Irreverent Road Ride 10.0, Goshen
Still irreverent, still not for everyone, still, as organizers say, “the single most challenging dirt road ride ever offered for mass consumption.”
Aug. 29 — Race to the Top of Vermont, Stowe
Hikers, bikers and runners climb Mt. Mansfield on the historic 4.3-mile Toll Road — 2,564 feet of up. For some it’s about being the fastest.
For others, it’s a test of their mettle.
Sept. 3-6 — Green Mountain Stage Race, various locations
Four challenging days of racing in the heart of the Green Mountains.
Sept. 11 — Kelly Brush Ride, Middlebury
Roll through any of the Kelly Brush Ride routes — 10, 20, 50, or 100 miles — with Green Mountain and Adirondack views at nearly every turn. Best of all, raise money for the Kelly Brush Foundation.
Sept. 12 — Cabot Ride the Ridges, Cabot & Peacham
Two classic gravel-grinders — 100k (7,500 feet of elevation gain) and 60k routes (3,500 feet) — as well as a challenging 30k and a family-friendly 10k.
Sept. 25 — Peacham Fall Fondo 2021, Peacham
50-mile community ride on Northeast Kingdom’s best gravel.
Oct. 2 — Vermont Rare, Peru
40.6 miles. 4,000 feet of climbing. Holt Mountain Road. 88 percent gravel.
Oct. 10 — SoVermont Gravel Grinder, Dorset
75 miles.
Oct. 16 — The Hibernator, West Burke
Up and down and up and down on scenic dirt roads, class IV, trails, grassy farm fields and singletrack. 50k and 100k+ options. Gravel/cross rigs or a hard-tail mountain bikes. Blowdowns, cobbles, trenches and dismounts are not out of the question. “Undoubtedly one of the hardest events in Vermont,” say the Hibernator folks.
June 2022 — Stokesbury, Stowe & Waterbury
Fun, untimed, choose-your-own trail odyssey across the Stowe and Waterbury trail networks. Ride, run or hike the course on your own, with your family or friends. Collect selfies, win prizes.
