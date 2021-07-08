Serenity & Adrenaline
Stowe Trails Partnership has started construction on a new trail, Serenity & Adrenaline, Stowe’s first fully sanctioned and mapped double-black trail.
It provides a new trail for advanced riders and those looking to bump up their skills. Serenity & Adrenaline will be located in the Adams Camp trail network and is made possible through partner and landowner, Trapp Family Lodge.
Adaptive Loop in Cady Hill Forest
In partnership with Vermont Adaptive, Stowe Trails Partnership is refurbishing a 7.2-mile loop in Cady Hill for adaptive mountain bikers and users. The adaptive loop will be open to the public by July 2021.
TUCX’s Trail
TUCX’s, otherwise known as Ted’s Unicorn Express, connects the Luce Hill Trail on Trapp Family Lodge property to the Adams Camp trail network via singletrack and keeps users off the doubletrack Haul Road.
TUCX’s officially opened in May, and public access is possible through the generosity of a private landowner.
New challenge features
Across the Stowe trail network, dedicated volunteers have added new optional challenge features for advanced riders or those looking for more progression. These features include a unique log ride on Charlie’s Trail, a new skinny option on Pipeline, and other advanced features along some of our most iconic trails.
Stowe MTB skills area
After many years of searching, Stowe Trails Partnership is excited to have found a location for a mountain bike skills area in Stowe. The group is currently working with the landowners to complete this project’s design and planning phase, but and the group hopes to share more information as soon as it is available.
Cady Hill Forest weekly trail sits
Are you looking for a specific trail or route? Have questions about how to support the trails? Want to know more about trail etiquette guidelines?
Each week stewardship coordinator Alex Reiber is at the Cady Hill Forest parking area to guide trail users and answer questions.
