Looking to cut your carbon footprint? Borrow — or buy — an e-bike. The Stowe Energy Committee offers two e-bikes for loan this summer through Local Motion’s E-Bike Lending Library. The lending library will be in Stowe through July 30. To reserve, go to localmotion.org/travelingebikes. Questions? Contact Stowe Energy Committee at energycommittee@stowevt.gov.