The Lamoille County waste district’s final hazardous waste collection of the year is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon, G.W. Tatro parking lot, Routes 15 and 108, Jeffersonville.
This collection is free to all district residents and at a reduced cost to district businesses. Business must be registered by now to participate in the event.
Email info@lrswmd.org.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, a few requirements are in effect for this collection:
- Masks must be worn.
- No containers will be returned; items will not be removed from containers. Use cardboard boxes. This will help in moving the line quickly and will lessen the handling of containers by staff.
- No black plastic bags. Staff must be able to see what is in the containers and boxes.
- All items must be in the back of your vehicle — trunk, hatchback or pick-up bed.
- No pets.
- Stay home if you are sick or have recently arrived from out of state.
The collection ends promptly at noon. Visit lrswmd.org for the list of what is and is not acceptable at this collection.
