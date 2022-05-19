As the grass gets greener, many of us get out the lawnmower. Whether you enjoy it or dread it, managing a lawn requires time and money. How you cut your lawn may be something to consider if you are interested in reducing costs and protecting Vermont’s waters.
A campaign called Raise the Blade promotes three simple practices that help create lush, green lawns and help reduce stormwater flowing into lakes and streams. The practices are:
• Set your lawnmower blade at 3 inches.
• Leave the clippings on the lawn.
• Cut only about one third of the grass height at each mowing, whenever possible.
Why are these practices good for your lawn and good for water quality?
Longer grass grows longer roots that reach more nutrients and moisture. Longer roots create air pockets in the soil, allowing it to hold more stormwater — rain and snowmelt — and your grass needs less water to stay green.
Grass clippings decompose into organic matter. Organic matter contains nutrients that feed the grass naturally. Soil with organic matter acts like a sponge, soaking up stormwater and filtering out pollutants. Organic matter helps protect grass from pests and diseases without using chemicals.
Cutting only one third of the grass height conserves its energy for growing strong roots and resisting pests.
Polluted stormwater flowing into streams and lakes degrades water quality. Polluted water can impact health, recreation, the economy and other factors that make Vermont special. So how we manage our lawns can help keep our waters clean and safe.
To date, 24 businesses and municipalities have demonstrated their commitment to help reduce stormwater runoff by following the recommended practices. You may have seen Raise the Blade lawn signs on some of their lawns, and all participants are recognized on the Raise the Blade Facebook page with a word of thanks. (Raise the Blade campaign is part of Lawn to Lake, a collaboration of regional and state organizations devoted to water quality protection by reducing stormwater runoff and building healthy soils.)
Linda Patterson is water quality educator through the Lake Champlain sea grant. More at lawntolake.org or linda.patterson@uvm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.