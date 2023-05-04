The University of Vermont Extension master gardener helpline is now open to respond to gardening questions from across the state.
Gardeners who have questions about fruit and vegetable gardening, ornamental plantings, insect and disease identification, lawn care and backyard composting are invited to contact the helpline, which is staffed by master gardener volunteers.
To speak with a volunteer by phone, call the helpline at (802) 656-5421 on Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon. The helpline phones are staffed until Thursday, Oct. 26.
For a faster response, questions also may be submitted online anytime throughout the year at bit.ly/3Ni632r. You may include up to three clear photos, which will be helpful in diagnosing the issue.
Soil tests for home gardens are available through the University of Vermont Agricultural and Environmental Testing Lab. For information, visit bit.ly/41sEhEC.
Commercial growers of vegetables, berries, tree fruit and related crops should contact the UVM Extension commercial horticulture team at go.uvm.edu/hort.
The helpline is a free public service offered by University of Vermont Extension’s community horticulture program.
