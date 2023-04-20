Vermont gardeners can get their soils screened for lead at no cost at the University of Vermont’s Garden Soil Health Day on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the University of Vermont Horticulture Research and Education Center, at 65 Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington.
As part of the national Soil Screening, Health, Outreach and Partnership initiative, the event provides free lead screening of vegetable garden soils to ensure healthy home and community gardening. Interested gardeners should bring their soil sample in a zip-locked storage bag for screening.
Soil instructions and additional event details can be found at go.uvm.edu/soilhealthday. Families are limited to three soil bags each.
Attendees will also learn how to build and maintain healthy garden soils through informational exhibits, self-guided tours of innovative cover crop research and exchanges with UVM Extension master gardener volunteers and soil science and health professionals.
Send questions to debra.heleba@uvm.edu.
