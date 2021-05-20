Gardeners interested in learning what they can do to improve their soil can join “Creating a Biodiverse Garden for Ecological Resilience,” a free Zoom webinar on May 20 through the University of Vermont Extension.
Dr. Wendy Sue Harper, a Vermont soil scientist, will discuss why soil biodiversity is essential for healthy plants and describe soil-based practices for healthy, resilient soil. Her presentation will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and include a 30-minute Q&A session.
No pre-registration is required. Details about the webinar and how to join by computer or phone can be found at go.uvm.edu/mg-classes.
About Harper: She has taught classes for the UVM Extension Master Gardener program since 1994, and for the UVM Extension Master Composter program since 2003. She is an associate faculty member at Prescott College in Arizona where she teaches courses in ecological approaches to agriculture, biodiversity conservation and soil science for its online Master of Science in sustainable food systems.
The webinar is sponsored by the Northwest chapter of the UVM Extension Master Gardener program. To learn more or to request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Jonathan Trefry at trefryj@gmavt.net or (802) 598-0855.
