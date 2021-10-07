Rain may have washed out last weekend’s firewood project but volunteers remain determined and undaunted. United Way of Lamoille County needs more volunteers to help this Saturday, Oct. 9, to block, split and deliver firewood for income eligible seniors, veterans and families.
Over the past few weeks, 91 volunteers have offered over 300 hours of service and delivered 36 cords of wood. Forty more cords are ready for delivery.
The Lamoille Firewood Project is located at 595 Bridge St. in Morrisville. Work starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. The project is always in need of saws, wood splitters and delivery trucks.
United Way will provide food, drinks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
To sign up, visit uwlamoille.org and click on programs, or call 888-3252. Those interested in applying for firewood assistance can complete an application on the website or call the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.