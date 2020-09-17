Volunteers from all corners of Lamoille County and beyond will come together to help their neighbors secure a little more warmth this winter.
Every year, the United Way of Lamoille County coordinates volunteers from local businesses, organizations, towns and individuals to help cut, split, stack and deliver firewood.
This program is run in partnership with Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation. The state donates log length wood from trees cut on state land around Lamoille County. With the dedication and hard work of local volunteers, these logs are blocked, split and delivered to income-eligible seniors, veterans and families.
On average, 125 volunteers are needed each year for this project or approximately 25 people per shift. Many local companies give their employees time to volunteer. The Firewood Lot is located at 595 Bridge Street, Morrisville — just look for the giant pile of wood.
Work starts at 8 a.m. Additional chainsaws, wood splitters, stackers and delivery trucks are needed. Food, water, earplugs and gloves are provided.
The next dates of service are Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m.-noon, and 12-3 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23: 8 a.m.-noon; and Saturday Oct. 3, 8 a.m.-noon, and 12-3 p.m.
Applications are still being accepted for those in need of wood until Friday, Sept. 25. For information: uwlamoille.org or 802-888-3252.
