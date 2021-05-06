Did you know Vermonters can use 3SquaresVT benefits to help grow their own food?
Through the program, the statewide version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, recipients can purchase seeds and seedlings.
In addition, benefits can be used to buy goods from more than 40 farmers statewide, plus food retailers. Seeds and plants can be purchased at stores or farmers markets that accept EBT cards.
Most farmers markets use a program called Crop Cash, allowing people to earn one dollar for each dollar spent on produce, seeds and plants directly from growers, up to $10.
“Growing your own food does more than provide fresh vegetable,” Michelle Gates, executive director of the Vermont Community Garden Network, said in a press release. “It teaches people how things grow and connects them to our food system in a way that can promote positive systems change for better individual and community health. Gardening can lead to healthier lifestyles for people of all ages and backgrounds.”
One in 10 Vermonters receive 3SquaresVT benefits, but even more are eligible. To learn more and apply, visit vermontfoodhelp.com.
