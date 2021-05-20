Put out the welcome mat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators this summer by planting nectar- and pollen-rich flowers in your vegetable or flower garden. Learn how at “Creating Pollinator-friendly Landscapes in Vermont,” a three-part course designed for home gardeners and small landowners.
The program covers a range of topics, including the process of pollination, different types of pollinators, selection of native plants and ways to enhance habitat to attract pollinators. Learn about integrated pest management strategies to manage unwanted pests and protect pollinators with minimal or no use of pesticides.
The course is self-paced and taught through assigned readings and pre-recorded lectures. Upon completing the work and final survey, you will receive a certificate of completion. Register at go.uvm.edu/pollinator-landscape-course.
Instructors are Cheryl Frank Sullivan, University of Vermont entomology research technician; Sarah Kingsley-Richards, UVM pesticide safety education program coordinator; and Jane Sorenson, owner of River Berry Farm, an organic small fruit and vegetable farm in Fairfax.
