With the leaves changing and temperatures dropping, now is the time to think about how to save energy, money and the planet during the heating season, and the Hyde Park Energy Committee and Lamoille County Planning Commission is here to help.
Both groups are a part of the annual Button Up Vermont campaign to raise awareness of the need to weatherize. Here are some actions you can take:
• Get $100 back for completing three qualifying DIY weatherization projects.
• Get up to $3,000 off comprehensive weatherization projects, and financing options starting at zero interest.
• Qualify for free whole home weatherization services with income eligibility.
• Get up to $650 off ductless heat pumps.
Want to learn more or not sure where to start? Talk to a member of the Hyde Park Energy Committee on Saturday, Oct. 23, noon, at Aubuchon Hardware or Country Home Center in Morristown.
Questions? Email melanie@lcpcvt.org.
