The Burlington Garden Club hosts Matt Kaminsky, farmer, arborist, cidermaker and writer from Hadley, Mass., who works at Preservation Orchard as a grower and producer for Carr’s Ciderhouse and co-manages Meadowfed Lamb, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset Street, South Burlington.
His specialties include wild apple trees, revitalizing old and abandoned orchards and grafting. He has self-published two books on apples. His moniker, Gnarly Pippins, is also the name of his website, where you can find more writings on his projects and source cuttings from the small but growing pommage he has introduced from wild apples in his region.
