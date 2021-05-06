Several activities are planned in Vermont for Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, May 15-22, to help increase public understanding of an invasive forest pest that has destroyed millions of acres of ash trees in the country.
Vermonters are encouraged to get involved by participating in an informational webinar, organizing a neighborhood ash tree tagging event or other COVID-safe community activity and posting on social media during May.
Information on the emerald ash borer, ash tree identification and how to conduct a neighborhood tree tagging campaign can be found at go.uvm.edu/eab-toolkit.
In addition, the Vermont Invasives website — vtinvasives.org — has information on the signs and symptoms of infested ash trees, the latest map of reported sightings and a link to sign up for a listserv to receive information about this pest as it becomes available.
To date, this wood-boring beetle has been found in 12 Vermont counties. It was first reported in Orange County in 2018.
Free webinars are planned for May 19, 7-8:30 p.m., on Black Ash: Research and Cultural Practices in the Face of Emerald Ash Borer, and on May 20, 1-2 p.m., the Emerald Ash Borer in Vermont: Current Status and State Response. For details, visit vtcommunityforestry.org/news/events.
In addition, anyone may submit a story, drawing, photograph or poem about an ash tree or ash product at ash@vlt.org or view others’ contributions at vlt.org/ash.
Interested individuals also may sign up to become a forest pest first detector to help monitor and plan for invasive insects in their community by contacting Ginger Nickerson, UVM Extension forest pest educator, at ginger.nickerson@uvm.edu.
