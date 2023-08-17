Hip, hip, hooray!
We’re back. Here are the results of our sixth annual 4393 Awards. We were all set to go in 2020 — we’d already put out the call for nominees — when, well, we all know what happened.
In the 4393s, readers of the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen vote for their favorite restaurants, shops, home services, nonprofit organizations and so much more.
In early spring, hundreds of readers nominated all the people, places and things that made it to the final voting ballot. We were a bit off our contest record of 3,270 votes in 2019, but we’ll get back there! As long as the world doesn’t shut down again.
We’ve listed the top three in each category, along with the top nominees. As for those nominees, we didn’t include one-hit wonders, and in most categories cut off the list of nominees if people didn’t at least hit a respectable number. Nominees are listed in alphabetical order, not by vote totals.
We would have shared some of the real comments left by survey-takers, from the silly and good-humored to the snarky and scandalous, but we forgot to ask for them! If you have suggestions for additional categories, send them, with “4393” in the subject line, to news@stowereporter.com or news@newsandcitizen.com.
In case you’re wondering, 4393 corresponds to the elevation of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak and home to Stowe Mountain Resort.
The 4393 Awards will live online at vtcng.com/4393awards until next year’s contest, and printed copies will be distributed throughout Stowe and Lamoille County. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and remember to support local, and that includes your local newspapers.
