Ms. Lamoille County: Catherine Gallagher

In a place as rural and a population as loosely grouped as Lamoille County, school districts take on a significant role in public life. Whether someone lives in a village, on a dirt road or in a mobile home or a centuries-old farmhouse, almost everyone sends their kid to the local school, or they graduated from it, or pays taxes for its support.
School business is everyone’s business.
The Lamoille North Supervisory Union, which oversees the Lamoille Union Middle and High schools and the elementary schools in the county’s most rural and sparsely populated towns, serves an important social function, providing the meals, sports, activities and community conversations that bring these towns together.
One other thing is constant, too — district superintendent Catherine “Cat” Gallagher. There are few school events where she’s not present, a shawl thrown over her shoulders as she warmly greets — everyone!
When Gallagher took on the district’s top job in 2017 from her position as director of student support services, it was unlikely that she could have foreseen the challenges ahead. But under her guidance, the district endured the social distancing and remote learning challenges of the early COVID-19 pandemic, the departure of a longtime high school principal, and the return of a battered student population to full-time, maskless learning after the widespread adoption of vaccines.
Through it all, Gallagher worked in the trenches alongside students, teachers and families to ensure no one was left behind in the tumult, and she recently reminded everyone that it takes a village to get it right.
“We live in times that serve as poignant reminders of how adversity can strike at a moment’s notice, but how you handle such unexpected events and what you do to impact your communities in a positive way is the gift, challenge and responsibility,” Gallagher told the 2023 Lamoille Union High School graduating class.
— Aaron Calvin
